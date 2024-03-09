On display is a Wye show home and an Ebbw view home, offering a glimpse into the properties on Bridge Street, Cardiff.

There is also a newly opened school at the site.

The location also offers easy access to a range of retail and dining options at Cardiff Gate Retail Park, as well as transport links via the nearby Pentwyn Link Road.

Sales director for Dandara Wales & West, Sara Taylor, said: "This is only our third show home in Wales and we are excited to be welcoming the first visitors to the development.

"Being able to walk around a home and get a sense of its size and character is a huge factor when purchasing a house so it's important that homebuyers are given the opportunity to see for themselves the homes we have on offer here."

Dandara provides several aids to prospective homebuyers through schemes such as Help to Buy, Armed Forces discount and their own initiatives - Moving Made Easy and Assisted Move.