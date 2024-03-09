The March 8 draw's first prize of £1,000 went to ticket number 08462, Parc Seymour, Caldicot.

The second prize of £500 was claimed by ticket 63319 in Newport whilst the third prize of £250 was scooped up by the ticket 16857 in Monkswood, Usk.

The fourth prize of £50 was in Caerleon, Newport with ticket number 92417.

In addition to these main winners, 20 participants won with £10 prizes.

The lucky codes were 05416, 19848, 26030, 26768, 29304, 36220, 61155, 61815, 66699, 67631, 75077, 80019, 100769, 101088, 101313, 102200, 102350,26768, 29304, 36220, 61155, 61815, 66699, 67631, 75077, 80019, 100769, 101088, 101313, 102200, 102350, 226425, 500248, and 500462.

St David's Hospice lottery, along with seasonal Bumper Draws, is a significant source of income for the hospice, which relies on the fundraising lottery draws, to provide 'free' palliative care services to all patients.

Entry costs £1 and more information can be found on the St David's Hospice website. Players must be 16 or over.