Top industry insights were delivered by keynote speakers from Quantum Advisory.

Senior investment consultant and actuary Dan Redwood opened the event, discussing effects of high inflation and interest rate cuts anticipated for this year, on pension schemes.

He said: "The era of ultra-low interest rates is over.

"Inflation is falling and interest rate cuts are expected this year, although not to previous ultra-low levels."

Chris Heirene, partner and head of technology, gave an update on the progress of the Pensions Dashboard foreseen for full operation before October 2026.

Leah Summers, consultant, focused on key immediate changes including the General Code of Practice, the end of the Lifetime Allowance and what replaces it and the changes in defined contribution pension scheme benefit statements.

Stuart Price, partner and actuary at the firm, said: "A diverse range of subjects were covered throughout the morning, providing delegates with a thorough understanding of the current pensions and economic landscape and the changes coming down the track."