The Ingenious Concept: At the core of Cibus lies its ingenious concept: users scan the ingredients available in their kitchen, and the app instantly generates a personalized list of recipes based on those ingredients. This eliminates the frustration of pondering what to make for dinner and empowers users to create delicious meals using what they already have on hand.

According to Sam, one of the co-founders of Cibus, "We wanted to create a solution that addresses the common dilemma of deciding what to cook with the ingredients you have. With Cibus, we've made meal planning effortless – just scan, and let the app do the rest."

Savings at Your Fingertips: But Cibus doesn't stop at simplifying meal planning. It goes a step further by comparing prices at nearby supermarkets, ensuring users get the best deals on the ingredients they need. This feature not only saves users money but also time, as they can quickly locate the nearest store offering the best prices.

"Our goal is to make cooking accessible to everyone, regardless of budget constraints," says Annelise, co-founder of Cibus. "By providing real-time price comparisons, we're helping users make informed decisions and stretch their grocery budget further."

Exclusive Discounts and Partnerships: In addition to price comparisons, Cibus has forged partnerships with supermarkets to offer exclusive discounts and promotions to its users. Through these collaborations, Cibus users can enjoy significant savings on their grocery bills while discovering new and exciting products.

"As a company, we're committed to providing value to our users beyond just meal planning," explains Maddison, another co-founder of Cibus. "By partnering with supermarkets, we're able to pass on savings directly to our users and enhance their overall shopping experience."

Looking Ahead: With its intuitive interface, extensive recipe database, and money-saving features, Cibus is poised to become an indispensable tool for home cooks everywhere. Whether you're a culinary enthusiast or a kitchen novice, Cibus empowers you to create delicious meals with ease while saving time and money.

"The future of food apps is here, and it's delicious," declares Sam. "We're excited to continue innovating and evolving Cibus to meet the needs of our users and inspire a new generation of home cooks."

Pierre Cotteau de Simencourt