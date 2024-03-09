In this year’s ‘Your Voice, Your Choice’ event, a variety of projects were pitched with the promise of up to £5,000 to help bolster community efforts across the region.

The annual event, a partnership between the High Sheriffs’ Community Fund, the Office of the Gwent Police & Crime Commissioner and Community Foundation Wales, encourages local people to pitch their solutions to community issues and vie for funding to kick-start or support their initiatives.

Richard Williams, chief executive of Community Foundation Wales, said: "Once again, the Your Voice, Your Choice event showcased an amazing array of projects that are helping to improve the lives of young people in their local community.

"It was great to hear how community organisations in Gwent are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and young people."

Grants were given to TOGs Centre, Bridges Centre, Gwent Young Farmers Club, Torfaen Sea Cadets, The Family & Community Group, ReWild Play, Urban Circle and Nantyglo & Blaina Air Cadets.

These groups are expected to put this extra funding to good use in their mission to improve lives in Gwent.

The Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: "I am proud to support the Gwent High Sheriff’s Fund which is helping to ensure that grassroots community groups are getting essential funding to support the young people in their area."

High Sheriff of Gwent for 2023-24, Prof. Simon J. Gibson, CBE, DL, commended the organisations and extended his gratitude to the event participants.

He said: "Your Voice Your Choice stands as a unique event spotlighting the invaluable efforts of organisations dedicated to guiding young people onto positive life pathways across Gwent.

"As High Sheriff of Gwent, I am delighted to host this event, which gathers a spectrum of community projects focused on empowering young people with transformative opportunities."

This year’s successful 'Your Voice, Your Choice' event cements the Gwent High Sheriffs’ Community Fund's position as a champion in building safer communities in Gwent.

By fostering projects that mentor and inspire young people, they're aiming to curb crime, create awareness around the consequences of anti-social behaviour, and importantly, continuously bolster the work of local volunteers and community groups.