A MAN reported missing earlier today has been found.
Gwent Police launched an appeal to ask for help in finding 51-year-old man from Caldicot, Stephen Merret.
The police believed he may be travelling towards Aberystwyth, and was last seen at Caldicot train station around 11.20am on Thursday, March 7.
Police have now thanked the public for sharing their appeal as Mr Merret has been found.
