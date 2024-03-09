THREE men convicted of a serious assault are facing years behind bars.
Logan James, Jordan Kerr and Jay Probert, all from Caerphilly, caused grievous bodily harm with intent to their victim Connor Rowlands in Graig-Y-Rhacca on September 25 last year.
The trio had been due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Friday.
But the judge, Recorder Mark Powell KC, said he wanted to have a pre-sentence report on the defendants to assess them for “dangerousness”.
He adjourned sentence to Monday, April 22.
James, 28, of no fixed abode, Kerr, 31, of Bryn Yr Ysgol, Penyrheol and Probert, 29, of Nantgarw Road, were remanded in custody.
They admitted the offence on the day of their trial.
