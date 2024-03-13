A MAN has appeared in court accused of threatening to kill his partner and having a chainsaw in a private place.

Richard Hawkesford, 46, from Caerphilly county denied these alleged offences and three others of affray, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The prosecution alleges the charges occurred between February 7 and February 8 this year.

The defendant, of Maes Gwyn, Pentwyn-mawr, near Newbridge denied all counts.

Hawkesford is due to stand trial on June 13.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court via video link from prison.