Richard Hawkesford, 46, from Caerphilly county denied these alleged offences and three others of affray, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The prosecution alleges the charges occurred between February 7 and February 8 this year.

The defendant, of Maes Gwyn, Pentwyn-mawr, near Newbridge denied all counts.

Hawkesford is due to stand trial on June 13.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court via video link from prison.