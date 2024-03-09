Father of two young girls, Mr Maxwell was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in September 2022.

During his challenge, the former Six Nations commercial chief has been joined by a host of familiar names to support him on his walk including Sam Warburton, former Wales centre Tom Shanklin and comedian Rhod Gilbert.

It took 78 days from the day he was first tested for Maxwell to officially receive the life-shattering news of his diagnosis.

The aim of the Maxwell Family Genomics Fund is to reduce that time to 26 days for cancer patients in Wales through better testing and increased research.

For day 25 of the 26 day walk, taking place today March 9 from Porthcawl to Barry, Mr Maxwell will be joined by Gethin Jones.

The final leg of the journey, tomorrow, March 10, sees Mr Maxwell walk from Barry to Cardiff with friends and family where Mr Maxwell will deliver the match ball for the Six Nations game between Wales and France at Principality Stadium.

Craig Maxwell and friends on his Wales coastal path journey

On the journey, Mr Maxwell said: “We are embarking on a monumental challenge to symbolise hope, resilience, and unity and raise over £1 million for the research and development of new and innovative cancer testing and treatments in Wales.

“It will be our most ambitious journey yet as we strive to create a community united against cancer across the length and breadth of Wales.”

He added: “I have been lucky to meet people along the way who going through similar experiences to myself, or their families are going through similar experiences, and I’ve found that emotional, yet inspiring to hear their stories.

“It has spurred me on to keep pushing so that we can create a better future for others going forward. Thanks again to everyone for their support.”