There are set to be a number of road closures in place in the Cardiff city centre on Sunday (March 10) for Wales' 2024 Guinness Six Nations match against France at Principality Stadium.
Road closures will start from as early as 7am on Sunday, so motorists are being urged to plan their journey's ahead of time.
So you don't get caught out, here is a full list of all the road closures that will be in place in Cardiff on Sunday (March 10) for the rugby.
Coming to the stadium for Wales vs France this weekend? Make sure to read all the latest travel advice ahead of your visit.https://t.co/szlLb3eZAj pic.twitter.com/z6s6IU4Pc4— Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) March 5, 2024
Road closures in place for the Wales v France match in Cardiff
Roads closed from 7am
- Scott Road
- Park Street
Road closed from 11am
The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place at 11am until 7pm:
- Kingsway (North Road to Duke Street)
- Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road to Westgate Street)
- Tudor Street (Clare Road to Wood Street - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place to Tudor Street - access for residents and traders permitted)
Station Terrace and Guildford Street (from Newport Road to Churchill Way) will be accessible for buses only.
Reminder that the network will be much busier this weekend with the Wales vs France rugby match in Principality stadium this weekend.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) March 8, 2024
✅Plan ahead & check #TrafficWalesAlerts https://t.co/JRC83tpOXE
✅Allow extra time to travel
➡️https://t.co/UIE5G4CtXY pic.twitter.com/ZTBPde2mjc
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- Duke Street
- Castle Street
- High Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Caroline Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
Additional road closures
Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the game finishes and up to an hour after.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be restricted on Sunday to event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.
Roads affected as part of that will include:
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road
- Gorsedd Gardens Road
For up to date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.
