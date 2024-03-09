A RECENTLY refurbished village pub is reeling after an alleged burglary.
CCTV footage shows a person with their face covered up and a hood on searching behind the bar of the Little Jockey in Little Mill just outside of Pontypool.
Owners have been left furious by the break-in saying cash and tips were stolen and the brand-new bar was damaged.
They also say the keys were stolen meaning the business had to fork out on replacing all the locks.
The owners emphasised the time and effort that has gone into the refurb.
On Facebook, they wrote: “So much time, money and effort gone into this pub and we’ve been robbed. We are not happy.
“It wasn’t a lot stolen, but enough to affect a small new business not to mention the stress of it all.
“A very disappointed Lou and Dave.”
Formally the Halfway House, located on Berthin Road, Little Jockey is described as a cosy roadside pub which has recently been refurbished, with a pleasant front room, beer garden and showcasing live music.
Gwent Police has been contacted for comment.
