The famous Red Arrows have confirmed they will be returning to south Wales in 2024.

The Red Arrows made several appearances across Wales in 2023 including a display at the Wales Airshow in Swansea and a flypast over the Wales' National Armed Forces Day event in Newport.

They have now revealed their 2024 display schedule which includes just one appearance in Wales. 

Where to see the Red Arrows in South Wales in 2024

The Red Arrows have confirmed they will once again perform at the Wales Airshow in Swansea in 2024. 

This year's event runs from July 6 to 7, with the Red Arrows set to put on a display for crowds on July 6.

This will be the only Red Arrows display in Wales in 2024, according to the recently released schedule.

The Red Arrows usually also make an appearance at the Rhyl Airshow which takes place in August.

But the 2024 instalment of the Rhyl Airshow was cancelled after it was revealed the Red Arrows were unable to attend due to other commitments as part of their 60th season anniversary international tour.

The Red Arrows are set to be in Canada in August around the time the award winning North Wales airshow would usually take place.

Wales Airshow 2024 

The Wales Airshow will be held in Swansea Bay on July 6 and 7 in 2024. 

More than 200,000 people attend the airshow ever year to catch a glimpse of some of the best pilots and flying displays in the world.

The Wales Airshow website reads: "Over two days, some of the best pilots and flying display in the world use the natural amphitheatre of Swansea Bay to show their stuff, pulling off incredible aerial acrobatics.

"From jets to helicopters, it’s two days of the year not to be missed. And even better – it’s free!

"But it’s not just in the air where you’ll see all the action – Swansea Prom is also transformed with ground displays, delicious food and drink trucks, VR experiences, musicians and bands playing live music, demonstrations, family activities, rides and more!"

Displays set to take place at the Wales Airshow 2024 include:

  • Red Arrows
  • Typhoon
  • Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
  • Team Raven
  • Tigers Parachute Display Team
  • Wildcat Helicopter
  • AeroSuperBatics Wing walkers
  • Yak 50
  • Jet Pitts G-JPIT
  • Norwegian Vampire
  • Republic P-47 Thunderbolt
  • Harvard G-NWHF and Supermarine Seafire
  • Fairey Swordfish and Westland Wasp
  • Strikemasters

