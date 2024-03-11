In shocking news revealed on Saturday, March 9, for the second time Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran released the wrong body from its mortuary.

In December, the Argus exclusively revealed a family had to hold a second funeral after a mix-up of bodies released at the Grange.

Now, county councillor Kevin Etheridge and mayor of Blackwood George Edwards-Etheridge, who represent the family involved in the first instance, say they cannot believe it has happened again and feel let down by the health board.

Despite being in intricate talks with Aneurin Bevan Health Board about the wrong bodies being released by the mortuary, the councillors were not made aware of the second incident.

The health board say the second incident to be revealed – which actually happened before the first incident – was not brought to light sooner due to the hospital being unable to locate the correct family of the deceased.

Despite the health board holding an internal investigation, Cllr Etheridge and Cllr Edwards-Etheridge are calling on MS Natasha Ashgar, Conservative representative for South East Wales, to ask health minister Eluned Morgan to conduct an independent inquiry into what is going on at the hospital's mortuary.

The councillors say the family of the first case of mistaken corpse identity are holding up the best they can despite this latest case bringing it all back and “rubbing the bad memories in their faces”.

The councillors want answers, particularly wanting to know more on the health board's cryptic wording in their statement over the weekend saying the misidentification of bodies occurred “due to the same human error”.

The Grange Hospital and Cllr Etheridge and Cllr Edwards-Etheridge (Image: Supplied)

In a joint statement, Cllr Etheridge and Cllr Edwards-Etheridge said: “We just cannot believe it has happened again.

“In our meetings with the health board, we were given verbal assurances things would be checked and changed. Now, to find a second incident we feel very disappointed.

“Serious questions need to be asked. Is it one member of staff they have a problem with, or is it a different member of staff and that means the issues could be procedural?