Julie Pilsworth launched the campaign after she was diagnosed with glaucoma and registered blind.

The 45-year-old also uses a mobility chair and is the main carer for her disabled 25-year-old son.

But pavement parking is a daily battle for Julie. When drivers park across the pavement, she often cannot fit her mobility chair through the gap left between the parked car and the wall.

Disability campaigners from our region are calling for an end to people parking on pavements. Charities want the government to act more quickly to bring in a ban. Here's what Jeremey Dunford from Ripon and Julie Pilsworth from Grimsby have to say: pic.twitter.com/H6M49LCLJt — Victoria Whittam (@vicwhittamITV) March 8, 2024

Speaking with ITV and BBC earlier this week, she warned: "Parking on pavements poses a serious threat to public safety as cars blocking pavements can force people out on to the road. We want the Government to legislate restricting pavement parking, unless an exception is made by a local authority, to ensure that everyone can walk their streets safely.

"Pavement parking affects everyone, but is especially dangerous for people with disabilities, including people with sight loss and wheelchair users, as well as parents with children, and older people.

"Cars on pavements can make it difficult for people to get to work, education, or social activities. The constant fear that cars will block their way can also reduce peoples’ confidence to leave their house alone.

"In 2020, the Government consulted on options to tackle pavement parking, yet no progress has been made."

The petition has racked up 23,000 signatures

The Department for Transport said: "This highly important issue is complex and involves many conflicting factors. The Government needs to get this right and is carefully considering the issues before deciding the way forward.

"The Minister recognises the importance of this issue to all pedestrians. The Department received over 15,000 detailed responses to the consultation including tens of thousands of open comments. Every single response has been analysed and we have been giving careful consideration to the findings.

"We want to take the right step for communities and ensure that local authorities have appropriate and effective tools at their disposal. We are working through the options and how they can be delivered. Once this is concluded we will publish our formal response to the consultation.

"In the meantime, local authorities have the powers to restrict pavement parking wherever there is a need, by introducing Traffic Regulation Orders."