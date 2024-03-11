The frontman of the beloved Scottish rock band revealed his diagnosis last month and said it came about after he suspected something was wrong when he had difficulty holding his guitar plectrum.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the singer said he knew the illness would get worse and that he was unable to play in the way he used to.

“I know I’m going to have to stop whereas formerly, people like me would never want to stop,” he said.

“Things that are automatic like playing the bass or strumming the guitar all of sudden aren’t really automatic”



Del Amitri frontman Justin Currie tells #BBCLauraK about his Parkinson’s diagnosis ahead of a BBC Radio 4 documentary

https://t.co/xttxCltRMM pic.twitter.com/9bqxiy8bJM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 10, 2024

“We’d want to be singing in a pub at the age of 80 and being dragged off by our grandchildren in embarrassment.

“The idea of having to stop, that’s quite grim.”

The singer has now produced a documentary to be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on the impact of Parkinson’s on his work as a performer.

According to the NHS, symptoms of Parkinson's disease usually develop gradually and are mild at first.

There are many different symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease. However, the order in which these develop and their severity is different for each individual.

It's unlikely that a person with Parkinson's disease would experience all or most of these.

Main symptoms

The main symptoms of Parkinson's disease affect physical movement:

tremor – shaking, which usually begins in the hand or arm and is more likely to occur when the limb is relaxed and resting

slowness of movement (bradykinesia) – physical movements are much slower than normal, which can make everyday tasks difficult and result in a distinctive slow, shuffling walk with very small steps

muscle stiffness (rigidity) – stiffness and tension in the muscles, which can make it difficult to move around and make facial expressions, and can result in painful muscle cramps (dystonia)

These main symptoms are sometimes referred to by doctors as parkinsonism.

Other symptoms

Parkinson's disease can also cause a range of other physical and mental symptoms.

Physical symptoms

balance problems – these can make someone with the condition more likely to have a fall and injure themselves

loss of sense of smell (anosmia) – sometimes occurs several years before other symptoms develop

nerve pain – can cause unpleasant sensations, such as burning, coldness or numbness

problems with peeing – such as having to get up frequently during the night to pee or unintentionally peeing (urinary incontinence)

constipation

an inability to obtain or sustain an erection (erectile dysfunction) in men

difficulty becoming sexually aroused and achieving an orgasm (sexual dysfunction) in women

dizziness, blurred vision or fainting when moving from a sitting or lying position to a standing one – caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure

excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis)

swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) – this can lead to malnutrition and dehydration

excessive production of saliva (drooling)

problems sleeping (insomnia) – this can result in excessive sleepiness during the day

Cognitive and psychiatric symptoms

depression and anxiety

mild cognitive impairment – slight memory problems and problems with activities that require planning and organisation

dementia – a group of symptoms, including more severe memory problems, personality changes, seeing things that are not there (visual hallucinations) and believing things that are not true (delusions)

When to seek medical advice

See your GP if you're concerned you may have symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Your GP will ask about your symptoms and your medical history to help them decide whether it's necessary to refer you to a specialist for further tests.