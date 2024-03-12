A WOMAN has appeared in court accused of swindling the taxpayer in a benefits scam.
Angela Elizabeth Clare, 45, from Pontypool is charged with dishonesty offences allegedly committed in relation to personal independence payments, housing benefit and employment and support allowance.
The prosecution claims that she did so between January 31, 2020 and September 12, 2022.
The defendant, of British School Close, Abersychan appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
Clare is due to appear before the crown court on April 4.
She was granted unconditional bail.
