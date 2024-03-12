VINCENT MURPHY, 47, of Magor Street, Newport was jailed for 24 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months for driving while disqualified, speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone and driving without insurance on the A449 in Usk on November 21, 2023, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A4049 in Pengam, Blackwood on September 21, 2023 and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

He must complete a 19-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £620 costs.

MARK ANTONY BATES, 32, of Malpas Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 28 the A48 slip road to Junction 27 on July 7, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH JONES, 42, of no fixed abode, Trevethin, Pontypool was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by causing a nuisance and annoyance in public by shouting on January 27.

He must pay £85 costs.

LIAM JORDAN RHYS HARRIS, 28, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £3,675.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in his absence he failed to comply with a requirement imposed under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 to attend Blaenau Gwent council offices on November 21, 2023 or to contact the council ahead of time to arrange a suitable meeting date.

ETHAN THOMAS BAILEY, 18, of Hanbury Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Rhiwamoth Street on August 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHERINE SUZANNE MURPHY, 54, of Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £1,771.26 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted acting as a hackney carriage driver at the Morrisons supermarket car park on June 16, 2023 without having obtained a licence to ply for hire in that place.

ROBBIE BLANCHARD, 49, of Tillery Street, Abertillery was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to stealing a paintbrush and walking stick in a burglary at Treowen, near Newbridge on February 25, 2023.

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

ANDREW MARK CROOK, 58, of Abbey Farm Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on August 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA LOUISE JAMES, 36, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Monnow Way, Newport on August 11, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN KEENAN, 47, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Avondale Road on August 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID REEVES, 35, of Hanley Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted making a call to a telephone operator on October 23, 2023 “which conveyed a threat”.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSEPH WOOD, 28, of Moor Street, Chepstow must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a wall in Caldicot on July 25, 2023.

JORDAN JONES, 41, of Hensol Villas, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on August 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.