A WOMAN has been found not guilty after being accused of assaulting a fellow mum outside school gates.

Laura Evans, 39, was cleared of assault by beating against Naomi Watson in Caerphilly on June 14, 2023.

The defendant was acquitted of the charge following a trial at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Evans, of Claerwen, Gelligaer had denied the charge against her.