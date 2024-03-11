A WOMAN has been found not guilty after being accused of assaulting a fellow mum outside school gates.
Laura Evans, 39, was cleared of assault by beating against Naomi Watson in Caerphilly on June 14, 2023.
The defendant was acquitted of the charge following a trial at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
Ms Evans, of Claerwen, Gelligaer had denied the charge against her.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article