Mohammed Osman and three friends waited outside Newport’s Vibez for Josh Llewellyn to come out before they punched and kicked him.

The defendant refused to name his fellow aggressors who had carried out the early morning Christmas time violence.

Osman told police it was he who had been assaulted first inside Vibez when he was on the dance floor with a woman.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, played CCTV footage of the incident outside the club which took place at 4.20am at the city centre venue on Boxing Day in 2022.

Victim Mr Llewellyn had not cooperated with the police, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

He ran back into Vibez following the attack.

Iraqi-born Osman, who followed proceedings with the help of a Sorani Kurdish interpreter, pleaded guilty to affray.

Paul Hewitt representing him said his client had no previous convictions and was “remorseful” for the assault.

He asked for the “unexplained” prosecution delay in bringing the case to court to be taken into consideration.

The judge heard that Osman was an asylum seeker and had leave to remain in the UK until August 2025.

A probation officer said the defendant was not allowed to work while his asylum application was being processed and received £40 a week from the government.

It was only the second time he had drank alcohol and the vodka he had downed that night might have contributed to his offending, he told her.

Judge Shomon Khan told Osman: “This was a premeditated attack by a group on a single individual.

“The nature and location of the offence makes this more serious because it could have caused more violence to those around you.”

He added: “I've got to say this, city centre violence is a matter of public concern.

“When people fight in the early hours of the morning, there is the risk of widespread disorder.

“The public are entitled to go out of an evening and feel safe.”

He told the defendant he had just about decided to suspend his prison sentence.

Osman, 31, formerly of Albion Court, Newport, now living in Nottingham, was locked up for six months, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £154 surcharge.