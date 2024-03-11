William Bush, 23, was found with fatal injuries at an address in Chapel Street, shortly after 11:30am on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The opening of the inquest at Pontypridd Coroners’ Court heard that Mr Bush died from sustaining multiple stab wounds to his neck and body at his home in Cardiff.

Dylan Thomas, 23, from Llandaff, was charged with murder on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, and is in custody pending trial.

Mr Bush’s family called the 23-year-old a 'loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.'

The force believe there 'are a number of people in the vicinity who are yet to be identified and spoken to.'

Anyone who was in the Llandaff High St area and has not yet spoken to police is urged to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Rebecca Merchant, from South Wales Police, said: “As part of the ongoing investigation several witnesses have already been identified and spoken to by the Investigation Team.

“However, I am appealing to anyone who was in Chapel Street and the road between High Street and Llandaff High Street Pay & Display carpark between 11:15am and 11:45am on Christmas Eve, who have not yet been spoken to by police, to please come forward.

“From CCTV it appears that there are a number of people in the vicinity who are yet to be identified and spoken to and it is those individuals that I am asking to come forward. Even if you feel you didn’t see or hear anything, please come forward, so we can eliminate you as a witness in this investigation”.

Information and video footage such as from mobile phones, CCTV cameras, doorbells or dash-cams can be submitted here.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300436163.