Lisa Arkley, owner of Envy Hair Studio in Maescwmmer, was crowned Best Hairdresser of the Year at the ‘Best of Welsh’ Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The awards took place at the beautiful Ty Newydd Country Hotel in Aberdare on February 25.

Lisa Arkley was crowned the Best Hairdresser of the Year at the ‘Best of Welsh’ Hair and Beauty Awards (Image: Lisa Arkley)

Speaking to the Argus Lisa who loves her job said she is ‘over the moon’ with taking home the prestigious award.

Lisa said: “I was over the moon and really appreciate everyone that voted for me would love to thank all my amazing clients.

“I have amazing clients who have followed me over the year old and new I really appreciate your support and kindness and I love my job.

The ‘Best of Welsh’ Hair and Beauty Awards took place at Ty Newydd Country Hotel (Image: Lisa Arkley)

“What I love about hairdressing is helping clients feel amazing about their hair whilst meeting their needs and expectations.

“My favourite things are doing wedding hair and colour services.”

Runner up for Best Hairdresser of the Year was 2023's winner Bethan Worrell, owner of Blaenavon's Hair by Beth.

Ms Worrell said: "Thank you to each and everyone of you for all your continued support and your votes it means so much it really does.

"I couldn't do it without you all by my side supporting me."