Guests visiting Reggie’s Fish and Chip shop on Caerleon Road now have the option of eating their chippy in the new restaurant area.

The new restaurant area, which opened on March 5, has been equipped with comforting décor to help quests enjoy their heart warming fish and chips.

Reggie’s is open for eat in orders from 12pm-4pm Monday to Friday and owner Dave Barton has some exciting plans for the future.

Inside the new restaurant area (Image: Reggie’s Fish and Chip shop)

Mr Barton also owns The Star Inn pub on Caerleon Road.

Mr Barton said: “Many customers have asked us for a sit in option and due to the business being attached to The Star Inn pub. We have utilised the space to give customers what they want.

"We are open for eat in orders 12pm until 4pm Monday - Friday.

The restaurant area opened on March 5 (Image: Reggie’s Fish and Chip shop)

“The majority of our takeout menu is on offer for sit down. We also offer tea, coffee and milky coffees.

“In the near future we will be looking at doing a pensioner special on allocated days and introducing a cake selection for anyone just fancying a coffee and a cake.

"The Star Inn's kitchen is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm."

The chippy sells a variety of fish from cod, haddock and scampi. If fish is not your thing, then you may want to indulge on a chicken and mushroom or steak and kidney pie or even BBQ chicken wings.

Reggie’s also offers guests a range of different pizzas, burgers, meal deals and children’s meals so your little ones are not left out.

