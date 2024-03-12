AN EMERRGENCY road closure has been placed on an 'unsafe' Monmouthshire road for two weeks.

Monmouthshire County Council, Highways Operations (South), have closed Usk Road after a sink hole appeared last week.

The sink hole has now been classified as being unsafe and the road has been closed.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for up to 2 weeks. 

A signed diversion has been put in place.