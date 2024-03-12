AN EMERRGENCY road closure has been placed on an 'unsafe' Monmouthshire road for two weeks.
Monmouthshire County Council, Highways Operations (South), have closed Usk Road after a sink hole appeared last week.
The sink hole has now been classified as being unsafe and the road has been closed.
It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for up to 2 weeks.
A signed diversion has been put in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here