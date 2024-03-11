Drug dealing dad caught with 5kg of heroin worth £500,000

Vince Hall, 50, from Newport was stopped by officers in Monmouth on his way back from a drugs run to Liverpool.

They found 10 blocks of heroin in a yellow JD Sports bag inside his Ford Focus car.

A further 500g of the class A drug was found when his house was searched along with 26.5g of cannabis and £2,000 cash.

MORE NEWS: ‘Pablo Escobar’ drug dealer caught drink driving in Newport

Detectives were able to prove that Hall had made eight previous drug running trips to Liverpool when they examined his mobile phone.

They had evidence that the defendant had been involved in bringing £800,000 worth of heroin into Gwent between December 2022 and September 2023.

Hall, of Comfry Close, was arrested at 9.25pm on the night of Saturday, September 16 last year on the A48.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “The defendant was not a courier – he played a significant role.”

Hall pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has a previous conviction for trafficking cannabis for which he was jailed in 2005.

Ben Waters representing him said his client had been the “primary carer” for his three young daughters since the breakdown of a previous relationship.

The court heard how he became desperate for cash after giving up his job to look after his children.

Hall was paid £500 to take cash up to Liverpool and £1,000 for ferrying drugs back down to Wales.

“There is no evidence of any trappings of wealth,” Mr Waters added.

“There were no luxury cars, no luxury holidays and no jewellery.”

The defendant made “a foolish decision” to get involved in crime again.

Judge Paul Hobson KC told Hall: “The main victims in this tragedy are your children.

“Your offending is despicable and has also wreaked havoc on others.”

The defendant was jailed for six years and eight months.

He is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on July 12.

Drug dealing dad caught with 5kg of heroin worth £500,000

Newport: Drug dealer caught with 5kg of heroin worth £500,000

A DRUG dealing dad was caught with 5kg of heroin worth £500,000 after he was pulled over by police.

Vince Hall, 50, from Newport was stopped by officers in Monmouth on his way back from a drugs run to Liverpool.

They found 10 blocks of heroin in a yellow JD Sports bag inside his Ford Focus car.

A further 500g of the class A drug was found when his house was searched along with 26.5g of cannabis and £2,000 cash.

Detectives were able to prove that Hall had made eight previous drug running trips to Liverpool when they examined his mobile phone.

They had evidence that the defendant had been involved in bringing £800,000 worth of heroin into Gwent between December 2022 and September 2023.

Hall, of Comfry Close, was arrested at 9.25pm on the night of Saturday, September 16 last year on the A48.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “The defendant was not a courier – he played a significant role.”

Hall pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has a previous conviction for trafficking cannabis for which he was jailed in 2005.

Ben Waters representing him said his client had been the “primary carer” for his three young daughters since the breakdown of a previous relationship.

The court heard how he became desperate for cash after giving up his job to look after his children.

Hall was paid £500 to take cash up to Liverpool and £1,000 for ferrying drugs back down to Wales.

“There is no evidence of any trappings of wealth,” Mr Waters added.

“There were no luxury cars, no luxury holidays and no jewellery.”

The defendant made “a foolish decision” to get involved in crime again.

Judge Paul Hobson KC told Hall: “The main victims in this tragedy are your children.

“Your offending is despicable and has also wreaked havoc on others.”

The defendant was jailed for six years and eight months.

He is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on July 12.