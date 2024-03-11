Live

Fire service at scene of M4 vehicle fire as traffic halted

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The fire service are at the scene of vehicle fire on the M4 westbound at J25A Grove Park off slip.
  • Traffic has temporarily been stopped in the area, this is causing queueing traffic.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos