Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Caerleon Road at around 2.50pm on Sunday, March 10.

Officers attended to support the Welsh Ambulance Service with traffic management.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

