A MAN from Cwmbran was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after a crash in Newport.
Gwent Police received a report of a collision on Caerleon Road at around 2.50pm on Sunday, March 10.
Officers attended to support the Welsh Ambulance Service with traffic management.
The collision involved a car and a motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike, a 37-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Caerleon Road, Newport, at around 2.50pm on Sunday 10 March.
“Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“The collision involved a car and a motorbike.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 37-year-old man from the Cwmbran area, was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
