WELSH WATER have enforced an emergency road closure on a Monmouth Road.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Waste Road.
The is due to urgent repairs to a leaking stop tap.
It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) March 13, 2024
A signed diversion is in place.
Those with enquires can contact Welsh Water / Out of hours on 0800 052 0130 by quoting reference number: 96451609.
