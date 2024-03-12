Dan Simms arrived at the “I AmSterdam” sign at Schiphol airport this Saturday, March 9, some 15 days after he set off from Caldicot Castle.

“The journey was incredible. It definitely pushed me to places my mind hasn’t been to before,” said the 24-year-old.

“The support I’ve had from everyone was what made this possible in this time frame.

“You’d think the last day of this crazy journey would have been an easy walk, but it really wasn’t. I was exhausted, but the fact I knew I was finishing felt very good.”

READ MORE: Man sets off on epic walk to Amsterdam to raise awareness of men's mental health

Mr Simms has lost two friends to suicide - Tom Baxter, his best friend through childhood, and Rory Prettyjohns, a friend from the gym.

According to the government, suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50 in the UK.

Mr Simms has lost two close friends to suicide (Image: Leonie Roberts Photography)

Strength coach Mr Simms says he has been boosted by “total strangers” who have followed his journey online and thanked him for offering hope.

“Hearing people’s stories about how their husbands, wives, sons and daughters had taken their own lives - and that I was bringing light to their life by doing this walk - was incredible to hear," he said.

"It definitely helped me through the most difficult days.

READ MORE: 'We're here to help' - Abuse survivor wants to open first men's refuge in Wales

“A big challenge was getting injured on day one. I had to stay positive about the two weeks ahead of me, whilst limping every single step.

“I’ve suffered and pushed myself hard many times but this was next level. Aches and pains everywhere, blisters, sleeping in different places every night with broken sleep, not having a proper diet, the loneliness, the boredom.

Mr Simms soldiered on after an injury on day one of the walk (Image: Leonie Roberts Photography)

“I saw a lot of lovely places on the walk, and I also walked along some dangerous roads and in frosty temperatures.

“Getting to each location every night was exciting. I received support from so many people, including hotels. I honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m truly thankful to every single one of you.

“This has been the most incredible experience of my life, and one that I’ll never forget… especially as I’ve now got it tattooed on my right arm.”

‘Driving force’

Mr Simms walked the equivalent distance (442km) of a two-way trip from Caldicot to Anglesey and raised more than £6,300 from over 420 donations.

The funds will go towards financial support for the Baxter and Prettyjohns families and suicide prevention charity Andy's Man Club.

The money raised will go towards the families of Tom and Rory and suicide prevention charity Andy's Man Club (Image: Leonie Roberts Photography)

“It was all about using the memories of Tom and Rory, and the heartbreaking stories I heard, as a driving force,” he said, reflecting on his achievements.

“Pain can be a big teacher, and a big motivator, if you use it correctly. You can use it like a switch, to push for whatever you want to achieve in life. You’ve been through challenges before: you can get through them again.

“There’s no weakness in seeking help.”

Mr Simm's online fundraiser is still active. To view or donate, visit https://t.ly/VsI9W or click here.