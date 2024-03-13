Lawrence and Harris Opticians, on 6 Bedwlwyn Road, closed on March 8 after 48 years.

The business put their closure down to 'multiple reasons' they were unable to overcome.

In a statement the opticians expressed their 'great sadness' adding they had 'worked hard to try and continue business.'

Ystrad Mynach patients are able to continue their care at their Caerphilly branch on Cardiff Road which will remain open as usual.

Emma Kinsey manager and optometrist said: "We officially closed Friday March 8 after 48 years in Ystrad Mynach.

"We have our main practice in Caerphilly so all patients records will be kept there and patients will shortly receive letters inviting them to use this practice instead.

"I and my colleagues have enjoyed serving the community of Ystrad Mynach very much indeed and would like to invite you to continue your care with us at our Caerphilly branch.

"Your records will be transferred there."

Outside Lawrence and Harris Opticians on 2 Bedwlwyn Rd (Image: Google Maps)

The news has been met with a wave of disappointed patients who expressed their sadness and gratitude to the opticians.

Phillipa Jones said: "Thanks for looking after my eyes for many years. It is sad that you have had to leave the village but it's the sign of the times

"Best wishes for the future for your good work to continue in Caerphilly."

Whilst Stephen and Helen Leach expressed that they feel like they have been with the independent opticians 'since forever.'

The pair said: "This must have been a very painful decision for you to have made.

"We as a family, cannot tell you how sad we feel as we have been with you since forever.

"You were very professional but also welcoming and willing for a quick chat.

"You will be greatly missed in Ystrad Mynach and thank you for all your help always."