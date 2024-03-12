The Rhyd y Blew site in Ebbw Vale, home to a new 50,000 sq ft industrial unit, has been shortlisted in the Public Sector Project category where it faces competition from Cardiff’s Fitzalan High School.

The Welsh Government invested more than £8 million in the development which it hoped would attract more leading businesses to Blaenau Gwent.

The Bevan Health and Wellbeing Centre in Tredegar has been listed in three other categories: Heritage Project, Community Benefit Project, and Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project.

The £19 million facility welcomed its first patients in January - despite, award organisers say, facing complex challenges around finances and resources.

READ MORE: £19m health centre opens in Blaenau Gwent town which pays tribute to NHS founder

Between them, the two developments give Gwent representation in four of the five categories, the other being Residential Development.

Professional body RICS aims to promote international standards in the development and management of land, real estate and infrastructure.

RICS Awards, shortlisted entries in Wales

• Shotton Steel Works, Deeside (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

• Ogmore by Sea Village Hall, Bridgend (Community Benefit Project)

• Cei Llechi, Caernarfon (Heritage Project)

• The Interchange: Wood Street House, Cardiff (Residential Development)

• Tredegar Health & Wellbeing Centre, Tredegar (Heritage Project)

• Tredegar Health & Wellbeing Centre, Tredegar (Community Benefit Project)

• Tredegar Health & Wellbeing Centre ,Tredegar (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

• Barmouth Metallic works, Barmouth (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

• Barmouth Metallic works, Barmouth (Community Benefit Project)

• Barmouth Metallic works, Barmouth (Heritage Project)

• Pembroke Dock Hangar Annexes Restoration, Pembroke (Heritage Project)

• Carmarthen Urban Mobility Hub, Carmarthen (Community Benefit Project)

• Rhyd y Blew, Ebbw Vale, Ebbw Vale (Public Sector Project)

• Fitzalan High School, Cardiff (Public Sector Project)

• Fitzalan High School, Cardiff (Community Benefit Project)

• Penderyn Distillery & Visitor Centre, Hafod Penderyn (Heritage Project)

• Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs, Cardiff (Community Benefit Project)

• CRT Hwb Cana, Aberdare (Community Benefit Project)

Chair of the Wales RICS Awards judging panel, Geraint Evans, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Wales shortlisted for these awards.

“It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies have until April 26 to submit their entries for an additional six categories which will be judged nationally.