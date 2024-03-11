Natural Resources Wales issued the alert just after 2pm yesterday, March 10, and updated it this morning, March 11.

The affected area, shown in amber on the NRW map, runs from Uskmouth, through central Newport, Lliswerry and Caerleon, and towards Tredunnick.

The environmental agency will update the alert after this evening’s high tide, which is expected to reach 7.4 metres at 8.10pm.

The previous high tide, at 7.45am this morning, reached a level of 7.7 metres.

Due to predicted levels for the coming days, the alert will remain in place until at least Wednesday evening’s high tide.

NRW has also issued a flood alert for the Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire.

High tide at Chepstow will come around 25 minutes later than Newport.

Almost all of the South Wales coast, wrapping all the way around to Aberystwyth, is subject to a flood alert.

Cardiff, Caldicot and Swansea are also affected.