The Welsh Government shadow transport minister says that the people of Wales should start seeing a return on investment - as it was revealed that Transport for Wales trains were delayed for more than a million minutes in total last year.
Responding to this recent revelation, Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Transport Minister, said: "With Labour pouring more than £1 billion into TfW, it’s high time we started seeing a return on Welsh taxpayers’ investment."
The information on the number of delays was uncovered in an investigation by the Welsh current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar.
2023's delay total marks the worst year since Transport for Wales assumed control of the Wales and Borders network in 2018.
In a separate freedom of information request, more than 83,000 complaints have been recorded since 2020 about TfW's service.
Despite this, Ms Asghar remains firm in her convictions, promising: "The Welsh Conservatives will always fight for hard working people of Wales simply trying to get from A to B."
