On March 11, the Welsh government earmarked £2.56m specifically to cover the cost of remedial works in schools impacted by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, including Eveswell Primary in Newport.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles MS confirmed the funding package and reassured that all the targeted institutions - five in total - are currently open to pupils.

Meanwhile, the shadow education minister, Laura Anne Jones MS, said this should have come before now.

She said: "Schools impacted by RAAC will welcome this announcement, but there’s little doubt that it should have come sooner.

"Rather than getting a grip on the issue as soon as it became apparent, the Labour Government spent precious time voting through legislation to spend tens of millions of pounds on 36 more politicians in Cardiff Bay instead."