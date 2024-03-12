A fully integrated childcare system will help to eliminate poverty in Wales according to the Welsh Lib Dems.
The party urged the Welsh Government to tackle the high levels of child poverty via a complete revamp of the childcare system.
Recent findings by Oxfam Cymru showed that 27 per cent of parents in Wales spend in excess of £900 each month on childcare, with the high costs forcing 67 per cent to reduce their working hours.
The Children’s Commissioner Annual Report for 2023 announced that 28 per cent of children lived in poverty from 2019-2022, although this figure could have risen with the current Cost-of-Living crisis.
The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Jane Dodds MS, said: "Families across Wales are facing the impossible task of choosing between working or forking out thousands of pounds for childcare.
"To put it simply, families are being priced out of work by the cost of childcare."
She believes that by developing a fully integrated childcare system we can take a positive step forward in the fight against poverty, using Slovenia as an example of how the country's childcare could work.
