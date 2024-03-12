A Caldicot five-bedroom home is on the market.
YOPA is showcasing a five-bedroom detached house complete with an entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, utility room and a sizeable kitchen/dining/family space.
Bi-folding doors open from this room to a neatly groomed rear garden.
The first floor features three good-sized bedrooms and a main family bathroom, while the master bedroom includes a dressing room which leads to an en-suite.
A further two bedrooms and shower room occupy the top floor.
There is also a driveway and a garage on the property, which is in the B EPC band and G council tax band.
Also, the residence is near to shops, travel links and other amenities.
The property on Heol Sirhowy, Caldicot, is priced at £515,000, all offers and interest are invited to get in touch with YOPA.
