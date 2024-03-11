Local councillors questioned whether it's down to procedure at Grange Hospital in Cwmbran in what they described as a ‘catastrophic error’ when the wrong body was released to a family, AGAIN.

In December, the Argus exclusively revealed a family had to hold a second funeral after a mix-up of bodies released at the Grange. At the weekend, Aneurin Bevan Health Board, which oversees the hospital, revealed a second case of the wrong body being released had occurred.

County Councillor Kevin Etheridge and Mayor of Blackwood George Edwards-Etheridge, who are supporting the family of the first incident, are calling on MS Natasha Ashgar, Conservative representative for South East Wales, to ask health minister Eluned Morgan to conduct an independent inquiry, and Ms Ashgar has now confirmed an inquiry needs to be held.

‘Cryptic wording “due to the same human error”, as family of first incident has it “rubbed in their faces”’

Cllr Etheridge and Cllr Edwards-Etheridge say they feel “let down” by the health board after being in protracted talks about the first case, which happened to a family in their borough.

They say they were given assurances processes were reviewed and ABUHB confirmed an internal investigation has concluded.

In cryptic wording in their statement on the second incident, ABUHB said misidentification of bodies occurred “due to the same human error”.

What the councillors want to know is whether the mistakes were being made by the same member of staff or whether the issue is procedural – meaning multiple staff members could be making the same mistake.

The councillors said the family of the first incident cannot believe such a ‘catastrophic error’ has happened again.

“The family of the first incident are holding up the best they can,” said the councillors in a joint statement.

“They were shocked and feel saddened this second incident has happened.”

County councillor Kevin Etheridge and mayor of Blackwood George Edwards-Etheridge are calling on an independent inquiry to be held (Image: Newsquest)

Natasha Asghar MS says inquiry ‘must be launched’ to get to bottom of what’s happening at Grange Hospital Cwmbran

In a statement released today, March 11, Natasha Asghar MS said: “It is utterly shocking that the wrong body has been released to a family not once but twice, and my thoughts are with all those affected.

“Since learning of this second appalling incident, I have written to the health board’s CEO demanding answers and have lodged an emergency question in the Welsh Parliament.

“No family should have to go through this, and the health board has some serious questions to answer.

“An inquiry must be launched to get to bottom of this and ensure it never happens again.”

Ms Ashgar says, 'no family should have to go through this' (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said over the weekend: “It is with deep regret this incident occurred within days prior to a similar incident already reported and was due to the same human error.

“Our initial investigation has just been completed and we are now further investigating the circumstances surrounding this second incident that occurred around the same time in similar circumstances.

“We have taken appropriate action since November within the mortuary setting and have put in place even more safeguards due to this second case.”