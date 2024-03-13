The four defendants have been charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug between July 11, 2023 and February 9.

They are:

Sinead Carey, 23, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport

Ryan Hiscocks, 31, of Ringwood Hill, Newport

Alexa Cronin, 41, of Parry Drive, Newport

Michael Cornwall, 43, of no fixed abode, Newport

Cornwall has also been charged with possession of a flick knife in public on August 17 last year.

He has been remanded in custody.

The other defendants have been granted conditional bail.

They are all due to appear before the crown court on March 28.