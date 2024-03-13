TWO men and two women have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of being part of a drugs gang trafficking cocaine the city.

The four defendants have been charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug between July 11, 2023 and February 9.

They are:

  • Sinead Carey, 23, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport
  • Ryan Hiscocks, 31, of Ringwood Hill, Newport
  • Alexa Cronin, 41, of Parry Drive, Newport
  • Michael Cornwall, 43, of no fixed abode, Newport

Cornwall has also been charged with possession of a flick knife in public on August 17 last year.

He has been remanded in custody.

The other defendants have been granted conditional bail.

They are all due to appear before the crown court on March 28.