LANA LOUISE ORMOND, 19, of Nidd Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £681 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on A4051 in Cwmbran on June 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZOHAR ALI, 27, of Ruperra Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

He must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Tributes paid to RAF technician from Gwent killed in road crash

EVAN COOPER, 22, from Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on July 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IEUAN CARROLL, 20, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge must pay £554 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BARNEY MCDONAGH, 19, of Wordsworth Road, Horfield, Bristol was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to fraud in Newport on March 30, 2023 by dishonestly agreeing to pay Iqbal Raheel for a mobile phone he had bought from him.

He must carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

READ MORE: Dragons player made thousands selling drugs

TERRANCE DUNN, 76, of Risca Road, Cross Keys was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca on February 13.

He must pay £585 in a fine and costs.

ANTHONY BOWYER, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport must pay £125 in a fine and costs after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on February 13.

KYLE BLOODWORTH, 31, of Commercial Road, Newport pay £140 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

NATALIE COLEMAN, 34, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JODIE KAY DELLOW, 32, of Blue Lake Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRIAN PROSSER, 63, of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.