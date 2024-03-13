ANNA MEEK, 37, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 12, 2021.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £75 compensation and a £40 fine.

JAKE OLIVER HUGHES, 30, of Keats Road, Caldicot must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on August 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON MONKS, 42, of Station Close, Caldicot was conditionally discharged for eight months after pleading guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to a police officer in Newport on July 12, 2023.

MICHAEL THOMAS PRATER, 28, of Golden Mile View, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BENJAMIN TREVALLION, 51, of Argyle Street, Abertillery was fined £660 after it was proven in his absence he was speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay £90 costs.

MARK CALLAGHAN, 49, of Powell's Terrace, New Tredegar, Caerphilly was jailed for eight weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified on Angel Way, Bargoed on December 28, 2023.

He must complete an accredited programme over 19 days, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ABBI SMITH, 29, of Ross Road, Hereford must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 slip road on August 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT WILLIAMS, 36, of Lupin Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Risca Road on August 14, 2023.

WAYNE JAMES, 46, of Betwyns, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GUY HARRIS, 52, of Oxwich Grove, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.