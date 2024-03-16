We look at their cases.

John Harding

A rapist humiliated a woman in a “degrading” sexual assault shortly after strangling a 16-year-old girl he took to isolated woodland.

John Harding from Newport was told he's a serious threat to young women before being jailed for 20 years.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said to the 28-year-old: “You are a danger to young women and I will go further and say that no young lady is truly safe in your company.

“You have shown not one iota of remorse."

Bailey Colclough

Drug dealer Bailey Colclough was caught red-handed after he crashed his motorbike while trying to escape from the police.

The 18-year-old from Newport was spotted acting suspiciously along St Mary Street and Commercial Street in Risca town centre.

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years and six months.

Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams, 21, tried to rob an Uber Eats delivery man of his e-bike outside McDonald’s in Newport city centre.

The defendant punched him to the right side of his face twice last December before escaping empty-handed.

Williams from Newport was jailed for three years.

Lee Fleming

A thug threw a traffic cone through his ex-girlfriend’s window before he grabbed her by the hair and picked her off the ground.

Lee Fleming defied a ban from seeing the woman and continued to torment her shortly after that restraining order was imposed against him.

The 33-year-old from Newport has a history of violence and defied the restraining order twice in the space of a few hours.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Mohammed Yamin

Taxi driver Mohammed Yamin was caught with 2kg of high purity cocaine in his cab worth around £200,000 on the street.

The 53-year-old from Newport was arrested after he was stopped by police on the A472 in the Blackwood area.

The cocaine was in a plastic bag in the front passenger footwell and had a purity of between 86 and 88 per cent.

Officers also found £9,000 cash inside the taxi and a further £8,500 when they searched Yamin’s home.

He was jailed for six years and six months.

Mitchell Methuen

A drug-driver high on cocaine left a motorbike rider with life-changing injuries after he sent him catapulting through the air in a horror crash.

Mitchell Methuen had been racing another man on the A4042 dual carriageway between Pontypool and Cwmbran shortly before hitting biker Matthew Davies.

The 51-year-old had been driving “like a bat out of hell” in an orange BMW car in the lead up to the collision.

Methuen from Pontypool was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drug driving and failing to stop.