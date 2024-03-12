Live

Emergency services at crash on Wonastow Road, Monmouth

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Wonastow Road, Monmouth.
  • The road is closed and diversions are in place.
  • There is currently severe delays in the area.

