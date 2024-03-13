This gathering at the International Convention Centre Wales welcomed around 150 guests, organised by the High Sheriff of Gwent, Prof. Simon Gibson, CBE, DL.

He invited the Interfaith Council of Wales to host the evening in the Woodland Suite to promote understanding and cooperation across different faiths.

Three Newport schools made presentations of their interpretations of the evening's theme.

Maindee Primary School, which was given the Peace Mala award and works with Onyx Link Foundation, captivated attendees with a unity dance and a song that incorporated sign language.

St Joseph’s RC High School, which boasts pupils from 42 different ethnic backgrounds, contributed poetry readings written and recited by the students themselves.

St Woolos Primary School sang four songs meaningful to them, including ‘Shalom’ and ‘Calon Lan’.

Ponthir Recorder Harmonies contributed to the evening's entertainment, playing ‘Sabbath Prayer’. Representatives from eight world faiths added to the depth of the interfaith experience, reading short passages that reflect the Golden Rule, a principle that values treating others as one wishes to be treated.

Amongst the guests present were the Mayor of Newport, Trevor Watkins, HM the Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent Robert Aitkin, CBE, former Judge, Her Honour Helen Mifflin, DL,the High Sheriff of Gwent in nomination for 2024-2025 and Chief Inspector of Blaenau Gwent Amanda Thomas.

Prof. Simon Gibson asserted that encouraging interfaith activity is key to his role as High Sheriff.

More so, it aligns with his objectives to foster understanding and good relations across different faith and religious communities.

This includes promoting acts of kindness, compassion, and public service.

Another priority is the empowerment of young people, which this event thrived to achieve.

The Interfaith Council for Wales expressed gratitude to Prof. Gibson for his offer to host this event, contributing to opportunities for people to deepen their understanding, love, and respect for others.

The Council believes such meetings help foster a greater sense of unity and peace within the community.