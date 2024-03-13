Irish Ferries has launched 'FerryFair April' for those travelling between Holyhead and Dublin by car or motorbike from April 4 to 30.

Holidaymakers can now avail a discount of £70 on return car tickets, while bikers can benefit from a £36 discount on their return tickets.

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: "Spring is a wonderful time of year to visit Ireland – green rolling hills, bluebells and snowdrops in bloom, new baby lambs, plus longer daylight hours mean that those seeking to explore the wonderful outdoors of Ireland are in for a treat."

In addition to the discounted fares, customers can enjoy Duty-Free shopping on board and newly unveiled Irish Ferries Club loyalty programme.

The scheme comes in three tiers - green, silver, and gold, helping members earn points that can be redeemed for discounts on future bookings.

To take advantage of the offer, travellers should book through the Irish Ferries website.