Anyone wanting a cheaper getaway can sail to Ireland in April for less.
Irish Ferries has launched 'FerryFair April' for those travelling between Holyhead and Dublin by car or motorbike from April 4 to 30.
Holidaymakers can now avail a discount of £70 on return car tickets, while bikers can benefit from a £36 discount on their return tickets.
An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: "Spring is a wonderful time of year to visit Ireland – green rolling hills, bluebells and snowdrops in bloom, new baby lambs, plus longer daylight hours mean that those seeking to explore the wonderful outdoors of Ireland are in for a treat."
In addition to the discounted fares, customers can enjoy Duty-Free shopping on board and newly unveiled Irish Ferries Club loyalty programme.
The scheme comes in three tiers - green, silver, and gold, helping members earn points that can be redeemed for discounts on future bookings.
To take advantage of the offer, travellers should book through the Irish Ferries website.
