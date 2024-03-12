Jamie Webber, 33, from Newport is accused of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between November 16 and Christmas Day last year.

He also denied possession of cocaine between the same dates.

Webber, of Buttermere Way, St Julians is due to face trial on April 15 with the case expected to last five days.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Recorder Greg Bull KC after the defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.

Webber was represented by Joshua Scouller and the prosecution by Heath Edwards.