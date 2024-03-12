- Seven flood warnings have been issued across Gwent.
- The red flood warnings are:
- Wye Estuary near Tintern
- Wye Estuary at Chepstow
- Usk Estuary at Caerleon
- Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks
- Orange flood warnings:
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- Usk Estuary
- Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge
- The Met Office is forecasting rain for the rest of today.
