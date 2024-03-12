Live

Red flood warnings issued across South Wales

Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Seven flood warnings have been issued across Gwent.
  • The red flood warnings are:
  • Wye Estuary near Tintern
  • Wye Estuary at Chepstow
  • Usk Estuary at Caerleon
  • Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks
  • Orange flood warnings:
  • Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
  • Usk Estuary
  • Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge
  • The Met Office is forecasting rain for the rest of today.

