Rada Didzus, based in Cwmbran, recently won the major accolade at the Best of Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The awards took place at the beautiful Ty Newydd Country Hotel in Aberdare on February 25.

Mrs Didzus, who moved to Cwmbran from Hull five years ago and set up her business Beauty by Rada, described her feelings as "so happy" after being given the award, which meant that her hard work has been recognised.

She said: "Thank you to all my amazing clients for supporting me and being by my side for the last five years, and thank you to everyone for supporting me from start to where I am now."

Beauty by Rada won Best Lash Technician 2024 at the Best of Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards

Since opening the mobile hair and beauty business in 2019, Beauty by Rada has gone from strength to strength and now boasts an impressive client roster of over 2000 loyal customers.

Mrs Didzus, who has been working professionally in the beauty industry since 2015, said that while her job has some difficult moments, she loves what she does and wouldn't want to change it.

She added: "My job is not very easy. I need a lot of patience, my eyes get tired and my back hurts, but I really love my job.

"I really love it, and I am very happy that all my clients are very satisfied with my work."

Rada with her husband Les celebrating her award win

She said: "A massive huge thank you to my husband for always believing in me and helping me thrive - without him this wouldn’t be possible."

Although this was Beauty by Rada's first main win at the Best of Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards, she has previously been noted for her work, including winning the 'highly commended' category for Best Lashes Technician at the 2023 ceremony.

You can find Beauty by Rada on Facebook if you would like to get in touch to discuss any beauty treatments available.