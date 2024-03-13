A WOMAN has admitted stealing “sentimental” items including jewellery in a burglary.

Bethan Gover, 33, committed the offence at an address on St Teilo's Road in Abergavenny.

The crime took place on July 1 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Gover, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny has admitted burglary.

She is due to be sentenced next week on Wednesday, March 20.

The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Lucy Crowther.