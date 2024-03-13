A WOMAN has admitted stealing “sentimental” items including jewellery in a burglary.
Bethan Gover, 33, committed the offence at an address on St Teilo's Road in Abergavenny.
The crime took place on July 1 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Gover, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, near Abergavenny has admitted burglary.
MORE NEWS: Dragons player made thousands selling drugs
She is due to be sentenced next week on Wednesday, March 20.
The defendant was granted conditional bail by Judge Lucy Crowther.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here