It had advertised for a main contractor to replace the lighting at Cwmbran Stadium and the Pontypool Active Living Centre.

Two tenders were received, which the council had said it would be awarded on lowest cost, and it has accepted a bid from an as yet unnamed bidder, for £394,984.04. The other tender was priced at £465,333.27.

The council has said the Welsh Government has committed full funding of £689,848 for replacement lighting at both sites through the Wales Energy Efficiency Loans Scheme. Government backed Salix Finance acts on behalf of Welsh ministers in administering the loan.

The sports centres are run by independent charity Torfaen Leisure Trust, which was formed in 2013 to manage sports and activity centres previously operated by the council.

In September 2022 the council agreed to borrow just shy of £1.1 million to fund LED floodlights at Cwmbran Stadium and other energy efficiency adaptations at all five sites run by the trust.