Live Well Vets, who currently operate in Llantrisant, are opening a second branch in Caerphilly in late spring.

First born out of an idea by owner Greg Elliott, formed from a love for animals, a passion for exceptional customer service, and a vision for an environmentally conscious practice, Live Well Vets is now expanding its reach into the Gwent Valleys.

The new branch is set to open in May, in what Mr Elliott describes as a "significant milestone" in the company's aim to redefine veterinary care for years to come.

According to the website, Live Well Vets is about more than just treating pets, they believe in a "nurturing community" where "pets are part of the family.

Mr Elliott said: "Our ambition has always been to offer a fresh approach to veterinary care, focusing on ethical practices and the well-being of our staff, clients, and their beloved pets."

He said the main reason for choosing Caerphilly as the location for their new branch was providing every pet in the area the opportunity to access "independent, top-tier" care.

You can watch a walk-through tour of the new site here:

The new site will include:

Full practice capability with the latest equipment.

Digital X-rays and Ultrasound for accurate diagnoses.

A comprehensive haematology lab for on-site testing.

Extended operating hours to accommodate busy pet owners.

Building a rapport with their customers is "at the heart" of everything Live Well Vets stands for, creating a foundation of trust and community within their customer base.

Mr Elliott has pointed to five-star reviews from previous customers and their well-attended open days, which have become "a cornerstone of the community" as an example of this.

He added: "The open days allow us to foster long-term friendships, and are a way of ensuring that our clients and staff get to know one another on a personal level."

The team also use social media, blogs and Google to provide customers with easy access to tips and advice for keeping pets safe and healthy.

The new branch can be found at Unit 12, Afon Court, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Caerphilly, CF83 8XP, and they are planning to open in May.