HERE are 12 of the most stunning pictures from South Wales Argus Camera Club this week.
From Henllys in Cwmbran to Sudbrook on the coast, spring has begun to show its colours when the rain subsides.
The days are getting longer - and we think these talented Camera Club photographers have captured some of Gwent's best landscapes in all their sunny glory.
Catherine Mayo, Sudbrook
Nigel Jones, Blorenge
Nigel Jones, Blorenge
Rachel Amedro-Edwards, Chepstow Castle
Sian Bevan, Cwmbran
Rachel Amedro-Edwards, Henllys
Lindsay Williams, Sugar Loaf
Larry Wilkie, Caldicot Castle
Lee James Kershaw, near Llanelly
Larry Wilkie, Caldicot Castle
Robin Birt, near Abergavenny
Robin Birt, near Abergavenny
