HERE are 12 of the most stunning pictures from South Wales Argus Camera Club this week.

From Henllys in Cwmbran to Sudbrook on the coast, spring has begun to show its colours when the rain subsides.

The days are getting longer - and we think these talented Camera Club photographers have captured some of Gwent's best landscapes in all their sunny glory.

Catherine Mayo, Sudbrook

South Wales Argus: Coastal path sign in Sudbrook

Nigel Jones, Blorenge

South Wales Argus: Blorenge near Blaenavon

Nigel Jones, Blorenge

South Wales Argus: Blorenge near Blaenavon

Rachel Amedro-Edwards, Chepstow Castle

South Wales Argus: Chepstow Castle

Sian Bevan, Cwmbran

South Wales Argus: Squirrel in Cwmbran garden

Rachel Amedro-Edwards, Henllys

South Wales Argus: The 'Gruffalo Tree' in Henllys

Lindsay Williams, Sugar Loaf

South Wales Argus: Sugar Loaf

Larry Wilkie, Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: Daffodils at Caldicot Castle

Lee James Kershaw, near Llanelly

South Wales Argus: Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal near Llanelly

Larry Wilkie, Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: Squirrel at Caldicot Castle

Robin Birt, near Abergavenny

South Wales Argus: Dinner time on the farm near Abergavenny

Robin Birt, near Abergavenny

South Wales Argus: Sheep near Abergavenny